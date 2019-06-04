[SBS Star] NCT 127 Ranks at #11 on 'Billboard 200': Second-highest K-pop Record After BTS

K-pop boy group NCT 127 landed at the group's highest ranking on Billboard 200 chart.According to Billboard on June 3 (local time), NCT 127's latest mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' debuted at #11 on Billboard 200 for the latest week of June 8.Billboard 200 is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.This is the group's second entry on the chart after 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' landing at #86 in October 2018.Furthermore, 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' topped the week's Worlds Albums Chart, with its title track 'Superhuman' recording #3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.NCT 127's newest rank at #11 on Billboard 200 puts the group as the second highest K-pop boy group on the chart after BTS.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)