SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT 127 Ranks at #11 on 'Billboard 200': Second-highest K-pop Record After BTS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT 127 Ranks at #11 on 'Billboard 200': Second-highest K-pop Record After BTS

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.04 15:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT 127 Ranks at #11 on Billboard 200: Second-highest K-pop Record After BTS
K-pop boy group NCT 127 landed at the group's highest ranking on Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard on June 3 (local time), NCT 127's latest mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' debuted at #11 on Billboard 200 for the latest week of June 8.

Billboard 200 is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. 
NCT 127This is the group's second entry on the chart after 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' landing at #86 in October 2018.

Furthermore, 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' topped the week's Worlds Albums Chart, with its title track 'Superhuman' recording #3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.
NCT 127NCT 127's newest rank at #11 on Billboard 200 puts the group as the second highest K-pop boy group on the chart after BTS.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992