[SBS Star] SUGA Advices ARMYs Not to Do This at BTS' Concerts

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA asked fans to experience the group's performances through their eyes, rather than their phone screens.On June 1, SUGA sat down for a live broadcast to interact with ARMY (BTS' fan club) after the group's concert at Wembley Stadium, London.During the live broadcast, SUGA shared how happy it makes him seeing fans singing along and dancing during the group's performance.SUGA said, "It really gives me a lot of energy. I receive energy from them and perform with that energy."Then SUGA encouraged ARMYs to enjoy the concert to the fullest, rather than watching through their cell phone screens.SUGA said, "Here's the tip. If you go to a concert, not just ours but any concerts really, just have all the fun you can."He continued, "Instead of standing there with your phone filming videos for the whole concert, capture the moment more vividly with your eyes. Just dance and sing!"Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour at Stade de France, Paris on June 7 and 8 (local time).(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)