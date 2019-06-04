SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun·Song Joong Ki·Kim Jiwon·Kim Ok Vin Share a Cute Photo
[SBS Star] Jang Dong Gun·Song Joong Ki·Kim Jiwon·Kim Ok Vin Share a Cute Photo

Actors Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, actresses Kim Jiwon and Kim Ok Vin's cute photo was shared online.

On June 1, Kim Ok Vin uploaded a photo of herself with three other cast members of a drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'―Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, and Kim Jiwon on her social media.Arthdal ChroniclesThe photo showed the four stars posing with a smile next to each other in a room full of posters.

It looks like the photo was taken on one of the days when they were promoting their drama.

Their great looks as well as happy faces instantly catch the attention.

Later on, Kim Ok Vin also posted a photo taken with Kim Jiwon with a caption, "So pretty!"Arthdal Chronicles'Arthdal Chronicles' is a fantasy drama that tells a story taking place in an ancient fictional city of Arthdal, where people are determined to turn the city into an ideal nation.

The first episode of 'Arthdal Chronicles' was aired on June 1.Arthdal Chronicles(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kimokvin' Instagram, tvN Arthdal Chronicles)

(SBS Star) 
