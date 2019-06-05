SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ARMY Thanks JUNGKOOK for Growing up so Fine!
[SBS Star] ARMY Thanks JUNGKOOK for Growing up so Fine!

작성 2019.06.05
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS are stunned by JUNGKOOK who managed to catch two birds with one stone―turning into a fine young man while maintaining his cute looks.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) compiled the baby pictures of JUNGKOOK and the photos of him from his rookie days to now to demonstrate the changes in his appearance.
JUNGKOOKIn 2015, JUNGKOOK had chubby cheeks and a slim figure as he was only 17 years old and was still growing back then.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKHis huge eyes and flawless skin made him look even younger than his actual age and made his fans love him like their own little brother.

But what was even more adorable than the pictures above was the photos he took when he was a little baby since he looked like he could take over the entire world with just his overwhelming cuteness.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKThe way he made a 'V' sign with his tiny fingers while trying not to let go of the corn dog that he was eating, and the way he stared at the camera was simply too lovable.
JUNGKOOKWatching him growing up must have been quite a surreal experience for many of the ARMYs since the features of his face have not changed at all, but the vibe he gave off and his attitude changed so dramatically over the past few years.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK appeared far more manly, captivating, and charismatic even when he was doing an exact same pose.

After seeing his jaw-dropping change, ARMYs commented, "His parents must be so proud.", "It seems like the years have been treating him real good.", "He's still a baby but back then, he was a toddler. So adorable!", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS kicked off its yearly event 'BTS FESTA' on June 3 to celebrate its 6th debut anniversary.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
