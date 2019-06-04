SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo & Shin Sae Kyeong Time Travel During Their Drama's First Script Reading
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong showed off their exceptional chemistry during the first read-through of their upcoming historical drama.

On June 3, the production team of MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) released images of their first script reading session.
New Historian Goo Hae-ryeongThe fictional-historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty in the 19th century telling the story of a woman who fight against prejudice on the basis of gender and social status. 

During the read-through, Shin Sae Kyeong led the scene with her confident and bright energy as she depicts her character 'Goo Hae-ryeong', a brave, bright intern historian.
New Historian Goo Hae-ryeongCha Eun-woo also fully immersed into his character 'Yi Rim', a lonely prince of Joseon Dynasty.
New Historian Goo Hae-ryeongActor Park Ki Woong took the role of prince 'Lee Jin', a charismatic crown prince and a loving older brother of 'Yi Rim'.
New Historian Goo Hae-ryeongThe production team stated, "Although it was just our first read-through, we were able to see the actors' high synchronization with their characters as well as their powerful teamwork."

The team added, "We ask you to show a lot of attention and love towards the drama, which will tell the heart-fluttering stories of Shin Sae Kyeong, Cha Eun-woo, and Park Ki Woong."

Meanwhile, 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is slated to be aired in July.

(Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)

(SBS Star)  
