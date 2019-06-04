[SBS Star] BTS' 'Not Today' Composer & Writer JUNE Tells How Much He Respects BTS

K-pop artist JUNE revealed he has great respect for K-pop boy group BTS.On June 3, JUNE held a showcase for his first full album 'TODAY'S' in Seogyo-dong, Seoul.During the showcase, JUNE mentioned BTS and another boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), as he used to train under the same management agency as them in the past.JUNE said, "At Big Hit Entertainment, I used to train with TXT members. I worked with the members of BTS, but we didn't train together."JUNE continued, "Just the other day, I found out that BTS had gone to perform at London's Wembley Stadium. I felt kind of emotional. I couldn't believe that the people I worked with held a concert at Wembley Stadium."He added, "I respect BTS a lot. It honestly is so incredible that BTS was the first Korean act to perform at such a symbolic place."When asked if he still kept in touch with the members of BTS, JUNE answered, "Not too often, since they are always very busy. But I do keep in quite regular touch with SUGA. I'll probably meet up with him after he returns to Korea at end of the concert tour."Previously, JUNE has co-composed and co-written some songs by BTS, including 'Lost', 'Awake', and 'Not Today'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'planetariumrecords' 'bangtan.official' 'TXT.bighit' Facebook, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)