SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' 'Not Today' Composer & Writer JUNE Tells How Much He Respects BTS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' 'Not Today' Composer & Writer JUNE Tells How Much He Respects BTS

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.04 11:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Not Today Composer & Writer JUNE Tells How Much He Respects BTS
K-pop artist JUNE revealed he has great respect for K-pop boy group BTS.

On June 3, JUNE held a showcase for his first full album 'TODAY'S' in Seogyo-dong, Seoul.

During the showcase, JUNE mentioned BTS and another boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), as he used to train under the same management agency as them in the past.

JUNE said, "At Big Hit Entertainment, I used to train with TXT members. I worked with the members of BTS, but we didn't train together."TXTBTSJUNE continued, "Just the other day, I found out that BTS had gone to perform at London's Wembley Stadium. I felt kind of emotional. I couldn't believe that the people I worked with held a concert at Wembley Stadium."

He added, "I respect BTS a lot. It honestly is so incredible that BTS was the first Korean act to perform at such a symbolic place."BTSWhen asked if he still kept in touch with the members of BTS, JUNE answered, "Not too often, since they are always very busy. But I do keep in quite regular touch with SUGA. I'll probably meet up with him after he returns to Korea at end of the concert tour."BTSPreviously, JUNE has co-composed and co-written some songs by BTS, including 'Lost', 'Awake', and 'Not Today'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'planetariumrecords' 'bangtan.official' 'TXT.bighit' Facebook, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992