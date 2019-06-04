[SBS Star] Former miss A Member Jia Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Millionaire Boyfriend

Former member of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A Jia shared a cute photo with her boyfriend, Elroy Cheo.
On June 4, Jia updated her personal social media account with a new photo of herself taken with her boyfriend.
Jia's boyfriend Elroy Cheo is a Singaporean heir and is a well-known social media influencer.
His father Tongchoon Cheo runs Mewah International, a company which focuses on edible oils and fats.
Jia and Elroy Cheo have admitted to their relationship back in May.
Meanwhile, Jia is currently promoting as a solo artist in China after parting ways with miss A members and JYP Entertainment.
(Credit= 'elroxcheo' 'mjbaby0203' Instagram)
(SBS Star)