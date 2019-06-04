SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former miss A Member Jia Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Millionaire Boyfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former miss A Member Jia Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Millionaire Boyfriend

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.04 10:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former miss A Member Jia Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Millionaire Boyfriend
Former member of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A Jia shared a cute photo with her boyfriend, Elroy Cheo.

On June 4, Jia updated her personal social media account with a new photo of herself taken with her boyfriend.
Jia, Elroy CheoJia's boyfriend Elroy Cheo is a Singaporean heir and is a well-known social media influencer.

His father Tongchoon Cheo runs Mewah International, a company which focuses on edible oils and fats.
Elroy CheoJia and Elroy Cheo have admitted to their relationship back in May.
Jia, Elroy CheoMeanwhile, Jia is currently promoting as a solo artist in China after parting ways with miss A members and JYP Entertainment.

(Credit= 'elroxcheo' 'mjbaby0203' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992