[SBS Star] Former miss A Member Jia Shares a Sweet Photo with Her Millionaire Boyfriend

Former member of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A Jia shared a cute photo with her boyfriend, Elroy Cheo.On June 4, Jia updated her personal social media account with a new photo of herself taken with her boyfriend.Jia's boyfriend Elroy Cheo is a Singaporean heir and is a well-known social media influencer.His father Tongchoon Cheo runs Mewah International, a company which focuses on edible oils and fats.Jia and Elroy Cheo have admitted to their relationship back in May.Meanwhile, Jia is currently promoting as a solo artist in China after parting ways with miss A members and JYP Entertainment.(Credit= 'elroxcheo' 'mjbaby0203' Instagram)(SBS Star)