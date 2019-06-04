SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon's Grandfather Passes Away
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon's Grandfather Passes Away

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's grandfather has passed away. 

On June 3, Ahn Jae Hyeon's management agency HB Entertainment confirmed to media, "Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's maternal grandfather has passed away."
Ahn Jae HyeonOn the same day, Ahn Jae Hyeon took his personal social media account to share about the loss.
Ahn Jae HyeonAlong with the photo of a beautiful ocean, he wrote, "I love you, grandfather... Thank you. Mom is in so much pain, and so am I. I love you..."
Ahn Jae Hyeon, Koo Hye SunMeanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon's wife actress Koo Hye Sun has recently joined HB Entertainment. 

(Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
