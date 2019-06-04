SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "Yum!" Song Hye Kyo Supports IU with Tasty Snacks
[SBS Star] "Yum!" Song Hye Kyo Supports IU with Tasty Snacks

Actress Song Hye Kyo recently showed a sweet gesture to K-pop artist IU.

On June 4, one snack truck company shared photos on their social media.

The photos showed a snack truck loaded with appetizing snacks, such as tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes), deep-fried vegetables, coffee, smoothies, shaved ice, and more.

The snack truck was decorated with photos of IU and it said, "To pretty Ji-eun (IU's real name) ♥ and all staff working hard for 'Hotel del Luna'. Hope this would give you some energy! From Song Hye Kyo"IUIUIn the caption, the snack truck company wrote, "Song Hye Kyo showed support to IU by sending her this snack truck."

They continued, "She prepared so much snacks and drinks that not only could everyone enjoy it, but also they could come back for more. She truly is an angel."IUIULast year, IU revealed that Song Hye Kyo and her husband actor Song Joong Ki came to see her concert.

At that time, IU said, "I had no idea that they had come to my concert, as I don't personally know them at all. I spotted them during my performance, and they made me feel so nervous."

Then, she revealed that she later received a text message from them which said, "We really enjoyed your concert."

It seemed IU and Song Hye Kyo got to know each other better and became closer after that day.IUMeanwhile, 'Hotel del Luna' starring IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo is expected begin broadcasting in July.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'coffee_pong' 'dlwlrma' 'kyo1122' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
