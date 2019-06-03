[SBS Star] Sunny's Comment on Yoona's Social Media Post Makes Everyone Nod in Agreement

Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation left a comment under her fellow member Yoona's post on social media and everyone is nodding in agreement upon reading it.On June 1, Yoona shared several pictures of herself on her social media.The pictures were of Yoona making different poses while wearing various styles of outfit during a recent photo shoot.In all the photos, Yoona is showing off her attractive smile and flawless body proportions as well as facial features.Not long after Yoona uploaded this post, Sunny left a comment under it, which made many fans instantly hit the 'like' button.Sunny wrote, "Isn't it about time for all electronic devices to auto correct themselves to 'Yoona is beautiful' when I type 'Yoona'?"As soon as fans saw Sunny's comment, they responded, "Sunny's so right. Yoona is just too beautiful!", "Definitely! Yoona has countless irresistible charms. It's almost unbelievable.", "We should tell this to all developers around the world. They must start developing it soon for real!", and so on.Meanwhile, Girls' Generation is scheduled to perform at a 3-day concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2019 IN TOKYO' in August.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)