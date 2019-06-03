SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sunny's Comment on Yoona's Social Media Post Makes Everyone Nod in Agreement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sunny's Comment on Yoona's Social Media Post Makes Everyone Nod in Agreement

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.03 17:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sunnys Comment on Yoonas Social Media Post Makes Everyone Nod in Agreement
Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation left a comment under her fellow member Yoona's post on social media and everyone is nodding in agreement upon reading it. 

On June 1, Yoona shared several pictures of herself on her social media.YoonaThe pictures were of Yoona making different poses while wearing various styles of outfit during a recent photo shoot.

In all the photos, Yoona is showing off her attractive smile and flawless body proportions as well as facial features.YoonaYoonaNot long after Yoona uploaded this post, Sunny left a comment under it, which made many fans instantly hit the 'like' button.

Sunny wrote, "Isn't it about time for all electronic devices to auto correct themselves to 'Yoona is beautiful' when I type 'Yoona'?"YoonaAs soon as fans saw Sunny's comment, they responded, "Sunny's so right. Yoona is just too beautiful!", "Definitely! Yoona has countless irresistible charms. It's almost unbelievable.", "We should tell this to all developers around the world. They must start developing it soon for real!", and so on.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation is scheduled to perform at a 3-day concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2019 IN TOKYO' in August.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992