[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One's Unreleased 'Light' Dance Practice Video Brings Back Memories to Fans

Fans can finally watch the dance practice video of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's past title track 'Light'.On June 3, a never-before-seen dance practice video of the 11 Wanna One members has been circulating on various social media.This is the very first time for Wannables (Wanna One's fan club) to watch the dance practice video for 'Light', since it has never been released to the public until today.Fans commented, "I miss them so much.", "This was my favorite song!", "Wanna One will always have a special place in my heart. Thanks for sharing this.", and more.'Light' is the title track of Wanna One's special album '1÷x=1 (UNDIVIDED)', which was released in June 2018.With the song, Wanna One managed to take in total of seven music show wins during the album's promotional activities.Meanwhile, the members of Wanna One are busy pursuing their different goals after wrapping up their activities as Wanna One in January this year.(Credit= 'My bias is Park Ji Hoon' YouTube, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)