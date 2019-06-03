[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Taken to the Hospital Due to Extreme Fatigue Again

K-pop artist Kim Jae Hwan was taken to the hospital for the second time in the past week.On June 3, Kim Jae Hwan's management agency Swing Entertainment revealed that Kim Jae Hwan has been in the hospital since yesterday.The agency stated, "After his fan signing event yesterday, Kim Jae Hwan started to feel unwell again. He was then immediately taken to the hospital."They continued, "He had high fever and his body ached all over. He will spend more days in the hospital until he recovers. We will be focusing on his treatment for a while."Previously on May 28, Kim Jae Hwan was taken to the hospital right after he finished recording SBS MTV's music show 'The Show'.At that time, one staff at Swing Entertainment explained, "Kim Jae Hwan was feeling very sick since the morning. He actually got an IV during lunch. His body temperature was very high."Since this was the second time Kim Jae Hwan to visit his doctor within only a week, fans are getting worried and telling him, "Oppa, we're okay even if you can't promote for a while. Please don't work too hard!"Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan released his first solo mini album 'Another' on May 20.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'KJH_officialtwt' Twitter)(SBS Star)