[SBS Star] 'Jung Sisters' Jessica & Krystal to Film a New Reality Show
[SBS Star] 'Jung Sisters' Jessica & Krystal to Film a New Reality Show

작성 2019.06.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Sisters Jessica & Krystal to Film a New Reality Show
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal, widely known as the 'Jung Sisters', are gearing up for their brand-new reality show.

On June 3, it was reported that Jessica and Krystal is preparing a new reality show touring around various cities in the United States. 
Jessica, KrystalThe upcoming show is currently planned to be available online, with no details about the platform or its release date.

Just a couple of days ago, Jessica attended a fashion event and revealed that she was preparing a reality show with her sister.
Jessica, KrystalTheir first reality show 'Jessica & Krystal' aired on OnStyle in 2014, and the program showed the sisters' lifestyle and their strong bond.
Jessica, KrystalThe new reality show is expected to show how life has changed for both Jessica and Krystal in the past five years, and the sisters will be opening up about their concerns and future plans.

(Credit= 'jessica.syj' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, OnStyle)

(SBS Star) 
