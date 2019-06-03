SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Eric Nam Witnesses BTS Making History at Wembley Stadium in London
[SBS Star] Eric Nam Witnesses BTS Making History at Wembley Stadium in London

작성 2019.06.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eric Nam Witnesses BTS Making History at Wembley Stadium in London
K-pop artist Eric Nam cheered for boy group BTS with its concert in London last weekend.

On June 1 (local time), the first day of BTS' sold-out stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' took place at Wembley Stadium, London.

This was the day when BTS performed at Wembley Stadium for the very first time as a Korean group.

Wembley Stadium is where world-famous singers such as Michael Jackson, Queen, Madonna, Coldplay, Oasis, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Adele, and many more have held their concert.BTSAbout 60,000 fans were present at the venue to witness BTS go down in history, and it turned out Eric Nam was among this crowd.

After the concert, Eric Nam shared a post with a heart emoji on his social media.Eric NamThe photo showed Eric Nam completely transformed into ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), who is overly happy to see BTS.

Eric Nam was holding a supporting banner that says, "When times are hard, look at the road we walked together." both in Korean and English.

Fans also spotted Eric Nam grooving to BTS' songs and wowing at ARMY's loud fanchant that filled the stadium.
 
Eric NamPreviously in April, Eric Nam revealed that he was working on a song with one of BTS' members.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'realericnam' Instagram, 'hcseokjimin' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
