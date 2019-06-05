[SBS Star] BTS Members Play 'Choo Choo Train' Whenever They Get Excited?

The members of K-pop boy group BTS have the cutest way of expressing their excitement―playing choo choo train.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) introduced an interesting habit of the members which pops up every time they get super psyched.Back in 2017, the members of BTS went on a trip together to Hawaii and spent a quality time together.Walking down the streets in Hawaii, BTS got way too excited and started to play train in the middle of nowhere.J-HOPE walked backwards with a camcorder in his hand and other members including V and JIN followed him while showing off their eye-catching dance moves.A year later, BTS once again was spotted playing the same thing at one supermarket located in Malta.As JUNGKOOK put his first step, JIMIN and the two other members followed his lead and started to form a perfect queue while browsing the shop.One time, the members were even caught on one of their fans' camera while striding down the streets with a spring in their step.Upon seeing these clips of BTS, ARMYs commented, "This is too bad for my heart. Seriously, this is way too cute.", "If I were an ARMY and saw them walking down the streets like that in real life, I totally would've died.", "My babies! Love'em so much.", and more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE, MBC, ''bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)