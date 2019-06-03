SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'BTS at Wembley' ARMY's Surprise Event Makes BTS Break Down in Tears
[SBS Star] 'BTS at Wembley' ARMY's Surprise Event Makes BTS Break Down in Tears

작성 2019.06.03 14:33
[SBS Star] BTS at Wembley ARMYs Surprise Event Makes BTS Break Down in Tears
The members of K-pop boy group BTS broke down in tears after their fans' surprise event during the group's concert at Wembley Stadium, London.

On June 1 and 2 (local time) BTS kicked off the European leg of the group's ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with two concerts in London.
BTS Wembley eventOn the second day of concert, the members burst into tears on the stage as fans surprised them by singing 'EPILOGUE : Young Forever' altogether.
JUNGKOOK, JIMINJUNGKOOK, JIMINShocked by the surprise event, the seven boys stood still on the stage, the soon broke down in tears from the overwhelming emotions.

The members took turns to express their gratitude to the fans who have supported them throughout their journey.

Fancams of this emotional moment immediately went viral, sharing this special event with many more ARMYs all across the world.

You can watch some of the fancams below:
 

 
 
(Credit= 'THEKNOCK_JK' 'BITBYBIT_JK' 'blacknwhite_km' 'jesxxsea' 'L_Hayes87' Twitter, Online Community, 'Margorp Program' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
