[SBS Star] 'BTS at Wembley' ARMY's Surprise Event Makes BTS Break Down in Tears

On June 1 and 2 (local time) BTS kicked off the European leg of the group's ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with two concerts in London.
On the second day of concert, the members burst into tears on the stage as fans surprised them by singing 'EPILOGUE : Young Forever' altogether.
Shocked by the surprise event, the seven boys stood still on the stage, the soon broke down in tears from the overwhelming emotions.
The members took turns to express their gratitude to the fans who have supported them throughout their journey.
Fancams of this emotional moment immediately went viral, sharing this special event with many more ARMYs all across the world.
You can watch some of the fancams below:
This was so beautiful. We will stay young forever together @BTS_twt @wembleystadium #ForeverYoung #BTSatWembleyDay2 pic.twitter.com/G1ow4PGKbY— Low Energy (@L_Hayes87) 2019년 6월 2일
They cried, we cried, everyone cried. This concert was a giant emotional mess. ？？？？？？ #ForeverYoung #BTSatWembley #BTSatWembley_D2 #BTSinLondonPt2 #BTSxWembley pic.twitter.com/JzkAGsi9QB— 제시 (@jesxxsea) 2019년 6월 3일
(Credit= 'THEKNOCK_JK' 'BITBYBIT_JK' 'blacknwhite_km' 'jesxxsea' 'L_Hayes87' Twitter, Online Community, 'Margorp Program' YouTube)
(SBS Star)