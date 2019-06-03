[SBS Star] VIDEO: "60,000 Fans Chanted in Unison" BTS Takes Over Wembley Stadium in London

[LEAD]Earlier this morning (KST), BTS held a concert in London, England.The concert was held at Wembley Stadium, where the world's renowned singers have performed in the past.From Wembley Stadium, Lim Taewoo reports.[REPORT]At Wembley Stadium, BTS led the crowd in a version of the Queen frontman's "ay-oh" chant.It was to recreate the iconic moment from the Queen's concert 'Live Aid' that took place at the same venue in 1985.With a set that looked like an ancient Greek temple, BTS appeared on stage whilst singing an intense hip-hop song.Throughout the concert, around 60,000 fans chanted along the songs and energetically cheered for BTS.[JIMIN: We are finally holding a stadium tour here at Wembley!]The press conference before the concert drew over 100 reporters from England, Korea, Japan, and many more.[SUGA: We hope to deliver the same sort of sensation that we will get while performing at Wembley Stadium to people all across the globe.]The concert was scheduled to start in the evening, but a lot of fans came to the venue much earlier to enjoy the festive mood.[ARMY from Lebanon: I have liked BTS for about three years now, but it's my first time seeing them. I'm really excited.]Regardless of their nationality, age, or gender, all BTS fans seemed to connect with each other so well.BTS' fan club 'ARMY' quickly became close to each other by singing, rapping, and dancing to BTS' songs together.[ARMY from England: (What does it take to become 'ARMY'?) Nothing. Just join our fandom.][Another ARMY from England: You don't have to go to BTS' concert or own their albumsto love BTS or to be part of 'ARMY'.]More than 140,000 people simultaneously watched this concert live via an online streaming site, even though it was not free of charge.BBC noted that one Korean group made history, and CNN compared BTS' success to the one of legendary English rock band The Beatles.Tomorrow morning (KST), BTS will perform at Wembley Stadium once again. Then, the group will resume its stadium tour in Paris, France.(Translated by Lee Narin / Edited by Moon Ji Hwan)(SBS Star)