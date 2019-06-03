[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Joins Ahn Jae Hyeon's Management Agency

Actress Koo Hye Sun joined a management agency where her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon is under.On June 3, media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Koo Hye Sun joined HB Entertainment, where it it home to Ahn Jae Hyeon, actors Jung il Woo, Shin Seong Rok, actress Nam Bo Ra, and more.The report said Koo Hye Sun started looking for a new agency after her contract with Partners Park ended in the end of May.According to the report, she wanted to join an agency where they will fully support her career in acting as well as her other interests such as art and film.Koo Hye Sun said to have decided to sign a contract with HB Entertainment after a long discussion.Debuted in 2002 as a commercial model in 2002, Koo Hye Sun kicked off her acting career in 2004 with a hit sitcom 'Nonstop 5'.In 2008, Koo Hye Sun released her first self-directed movie 'The Madonna', and later expanded her career into art as well.While shooting KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015, Koo Hye Sun started dating Ahn Jae Hyeon.Then on May 21, 2016, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)