SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Joins Ahn Jae Hyeon's Management Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Joins Ahn Jae Hyeon's Management Agency

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.03 11:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Joins Ahn Jae Hyeons Management Agency
Actress Koo Hye Sun joined a management agency where her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon is under.

On June 3, media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Koo Hye Sun joined HB Entertainment, where it it home to Ahn Jae Hyeon, actors Jung il Woo, Shin Seong Rok, actress Nam Bo Ra, and more.Koo Hye SunThe report said Koo Hye Sun started looking for a new agency after her contract with Partners Park ended in the end of May.

According to the report, she wanted to join an agency where they will fully support her career in acting as well as her other interests such as art and film.

Koo Hye Sun said to have decided to sign a contract with HB Entertainment after a long discussion.Koo Hye SunDebuted in 2002 as a commercial model in 2002, Koo Hye Sun kicked off her acting career in 2004 with a hit sitcom 'Nonstop 5'.

In 2008, Koo Hye Sun released her first self-directed movie 'The Madonna', and later expanded her career into art as well.Koo Hye SunWhile shooting KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015, Koo Hye Sun started dating Ahn Jae Hyeon.

Then on May 21, 2016, Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992