SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT JENO Has Eyelashes That Could Put All Lash Extensions to Shame
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT JENO Has Eyelashes That Could Put All Lash Extensions to Shame

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.05 17:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT JENO Has Eyelashes That Could Put All Lash Extensions to Shame
K-pop boy group NCT'S member JENO has the most beautiful eyelashes and his fans are loving it.

Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of JENO looking down and posted it online to let everyone know that he has doll-like lashes.
JENOLashes make one's eyes more pop and make them appear more attractive, so many K-pop artists put on fake lashes before going up on a stage or heading to the shoot.

But there are some people who opt to get a lash extension since not everyone can afford the luxury of having someone else do their makeup on a daily basis.
JENOJENOJENOHowever, JENO would not be needing any of those since he already has the eyelashes that look like he got a makeup or a lash extension done.
JENOHis lashes are so long and thick that whenever he looks down or stares at something that is below his eye level, they cast a shadow under his eyes.
JENOAlso, JENO looked just as handsome even when he just woke up from sleep thanks to his extremely long and beautifully curled eyelashes.

Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "I bet he could put some mechanical pencil leads on his lashes.", "His eyelashes are thicker than my hair. lol.", "Wish I had lashes like his. So jealous!", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'GlutiNOus0423' 'tearsnevus4jeno' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992