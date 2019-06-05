[SBS Star] NCT JENO Has Eyelashes That Could Put All Lash Extensions to Shame

K-pop boy group NCT'S member JENO has the most beautiful eyelashes and his fans are loving it.Recently, one fan compiled the pictures of JENO looking down and posted it online to let everyone know that he has doll-like lashes.Lashes make one's eyes more pop and make them appear more attractive, so many K-pop artists put on fake lashes before going up on a stage or heading to the shoot.But there are some people who opt to get a lash extension since not everyone can afford the luxury of having someone else do their makeup on a daily basis.However, JENO would not be needing any of those since he already has the eyelashes that look like he got a makeup or a lash extension done.His lashes are so long and thick that whenever he looks down or stares at something that is below his eye level, they cast a shadow under his eyes.Also, JENO looked just as handsome even when he just woke up from sleep thanks to his extremely long and beautifully curled eyelashes.Upon seeing this post, his fans commented, "I bet he could put some mechanical pencil leads on his lashes.", "His eyelashes are thicker than my hair. lol.", "Wish I had lashes like his. So jealous!", and so on.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'GlutiNOus0423' 'tearsnevus4jeno' Twitter)(SBS Star)