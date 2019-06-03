[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' 'Korean Invasion' in the U.K., the Birthplace of Pop Music

[LEAD]This is London's Wembley Stadium, the legendary stage featured in the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.It is an honorable place where big-name artists such as Michael Jackson and Madonna have performed.Now, South Korean boy group BTS is ready to take the iconic stage, kicking off its European tour.Lim Taewoo reports.[REPORT]Hundreds of people are all lined up in front of a place in central London, England.They are fans of BTS, gathered to purchase BTS merchandises.[ARMY from Greece: The line is so long. Like one square, two blocks, probably.][ARMY from Greece: We came all the way from Greece to see BTS. We thought a lot of people would do that, so we expected the line to be this long.]Some fans are still with their suitcases, straight from the airport flying all the way to London for BTS concert.Regardless of their ethnicity and nationality, fans enjoy the utmost festivity together.They design their own BTS items and sell them, present their cover dances, and even sing along the songs in Korean.[ARMY from Sweden: BTS encourages people to say out loud their problems, not to have it to themselves. So, I think it's really good.]The U.S. concerts were attended by 320,000 fans, 100,000 for the ones in Brazil, showing the power of ARMY and their love for BTS.[ARMY from Sweden: We don't think it's going to happen. It's unreal, because it's so hard to get the tickets. We have failed four times.BTS changed its London concert into a 2-day event after selling out the first day's 60,000 seats in just 90 minutes.[ARMY from England: This is the sold-out stadium, and it makes everybody so proud of what they've achieved.]Fans are sharing the touching moment of witnessing their favorite boy group holding a concert at Wembley Stadium, the iconic venue of pop culture.(Translated by Yoo Jiwon / Edited by Lee Eunkyoung)(SBS Star)