[SBS Star] BTS JIN Is so Sociable That He Can Mingle with Anyone?

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN are amazed by his outstanding social skills.Recently, one fan compiled a few clips of JIN which well-showed his bubbly personality and unbelievable friendliness.On May 30 (local time) episode of ITV's talent show competition 'Britain's Got Talent', BTS made a guest appearance at the show and worked the crowd with its jaw-dropping performance.On this day, BTS performed its latest title track 'Boy With Luv' and there was a moment when JIN had to throw a rose in the air.But what ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) did not see it coming was the sweet gesture that JIN has shown after the group's performance.JIN approached the host of the show, gave him a rose, pat his back, and nodded at him with a sweet look on his face as if he was one of his close friends or an acquaintance he knew from a long time ago.When he had a chance to meet President Moon Jae-in, he even brought his precious 'Moon Jae-in watch' and prepared a pen beforehand to get his autograph.It must have not been easy for him to ask such a favor but he managed to get what he wanted thanks to his impressive social skills.He always loved to dance with other hosts and the guests whether he was at a talk show or at a year-end music festival.Also, JIN seemed like he had no problem having a conversation with a total stranger and always excelled at having small talks.After seeing these clips, ARMYs commented, "He's like a friendly little dog who makes everyone falls in love with him.", "He truly is the definition of an INSSA.", "Love his personality!", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)