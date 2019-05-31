[SBS Star] 12 K-pop Group Members Who Are Left-handed

Most people in this world are more skillful with their right hand when they perform different tasks.
A small percentage of people feel more comfortable using their left hand though; studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed.
It is not so easy to find, but there are some members of K-pop groups who fall into this group.
Shall we find out who they are?
1. ROSÉ of BLACKPINK
2. JEONGYEON of TWICE
3. JB of GOT7
4. MINGYU of SEVENTEEN
5. Lee Changsub of BTOB
6. I.M of MONSTA X
7. Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO
8. DAE HWI of AB6IX
9. HONGBIN of VIXX
10. IN SEONG of SF9
11. ARIN of OH MY GIRL
12. Ryu Su-jeong of LOVELYZ
