[SBS Star] 12 K-pop Group Members Who Are Left-handed
[SBS Star] 12 K-pop Group Members Who Are Left-handed

작성 2019.05.31 18:29 조회수
Most people in this world are more skillful with their right hand when they perform different tasks.

A small percentage of people feel more comfortable using their left hand though; studies suggest that approximately 10% of the world population is left-handed.

It is not so easy to find, but there are some members of K-pop groups who fall into this group.

Shall we find out who they are?

1. ROSÉ of BLACKPINK
ROSE2. JEONGYEON of TWICE
JEONGYEON3. JB of GOT7
JB4. MINGYU of SEVENTEEN
MINGYU5. Lee Changsub of BTOB
Lee Changsub6. I.M of MONSTA X
I.M7. Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO
Hwa Sa8. DAE HWI of AB6IX
DAE HWI9. HONGBIN of VIXX
HONGBIN10. IN SEONG of SF9
IN SEONG11. ARIN of OH MY GIRL
ARIN12. Ryu Su-jeong of LOVELYZRyu Su-jeong(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Problematic Men, 'RBW.MAMAMOO' 'GOT7official' 'lvlz8' 'BTOBofficial' 'OfficialMonstaX' 'RealVIXX' 'AB6IX' 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' 'JYPETWICE' 'official.ohmygirl' 'seventeennews' 'SF9official' Facebook, 'ADONIS' BUTTERCUP' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
