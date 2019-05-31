[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT Members Introduce the Group & Themselves in an English Interview

The members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) impressed their global fans by answering questions all in English during their interview in the United States.Recently, American radio station iHeartRadio dropped the clip of their exclusive interview with the five members of TXT.The members first introduced themselves:SOOBIN - "Hi, I'm SOOBIN. And I'm the leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER."YEONJUN - "Hi guys, I'm YEONJUN. I'm the eldest."BEOMGYU - "Hi, I'm BEOMGYU, and I'm the energizer of the group."TAEHYUN - "Hello guys, I'm TAEHYUN. And I want to be your sweetheart."HUENINGKAI - "Hi, I'm HUENINGKAI. And I'm the cutie of the group!"Then YEONJUN explained the meaning behind the group's name, "Like the name TOMORROW X TOGETHER, we're the group of five that came together under one dream, to build a new tomorrow."After that, the members took turns to talk about their debut album's concept, memorable moments, favorite track, their first U.S. showcase, what they love about America, and other artists that they wish to collaborate with.Check out TXT's full interview below:(Credit= 'iHeartRadio' YouTube)(SBS Star)