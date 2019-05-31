SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Responds to a Fan Asking How He Could Smile When Choi Jong Hoon Is in Prison
작성 2019.05.31 17:13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Responds to a Fan Asking How He Could Smile When Choi Jong Hoon Is in Prison
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi straightforwardly responded to a fan asking him how he could have fun when the band's former member Choi Jong Hoon is in prison.

For the past couple of days, Lee Hong Gi has been posting photos of himself having a good time in Hawaii on his social media.

In his latest update on May 30, he wrote, "Going back home. I'm going to miss this place."Lee Hong GiLee Hong GiLee Hong GiUnder this post, one FTISLAND and also Choi Jong Hoon's fan left a comment asking Lee Hong Gi a question.

The fan asked, "While you are enjoying your trip in Hawaii with your stylist, Choi Jong Hoon is locked up in prison. How are you all fine knowing this?"

He/she continued, "It should be hard for you to even fall asleep right now. Have you really been sleeping well, huh?"

It seemed Lee Hong Gi found the question somewhat ridiculous, because he snapped back at this fan.

Lee Hong Gi replied, "Yes, I've been sleeping, eating, and also pooping well."Lee Hong GiBack in March, Choi Jong Hoon left FTISLAND following his big scandal involving drunk driving, police bribery, and watching/filming sex videos.

Later, Choi Jong Hoon was accused of gang raping a woman with five other guys including K-pop artist Jung Joon Young, then was arrested in the middle of this month.Choi Jong Hoon(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skullhong12' 'ftgtjhc' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
