[SBS Star] IU & Yeo Jin Goo Show the Best Chemistry During Their Drama's First Script Reading

Singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo demonstrated their exceptional chemistry during the first script reading of their upcoming drama.On May 31, the production team of tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' dropped a video of their first read-through.The drama's two leads, IU and Yeo Jin Goo, perfectly immersed themselves into their character throughout the script reading session.'Hotel del Luna' tells the story of an elite hotelier named 'Goo Chan-sung' (Yeo Jin Goo) who ends up working at a hotel for ghosts and the dead after an accident.The hotel is owned and operated by 'Jang Man-wol' (IU), who has a bad temper but stunning beauty.P.O of boy group Block B takes on the role of 'Ji Hyun Joong', a doorman who is eternally a teenager after dying during the Korean War.MINA of girl group gugudan plays 'Kim Yoo-na', the hotel's confident and smart intern.Meanwhile, 'Hotel del Luna' is slated to premiere in July.(Credit= tvN Hotel del Luna)(SBS Star)