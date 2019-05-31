[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Watches a Film at a Special Fan-decorated Movie Theater on His Birthday

K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon was seen watching a film at a special fan-decorated movie theater on his birthday.On May 30, Park Ji Hoon shared some photos of himself on his social media.The photos showed Park Ji Hoon holding a movie ticket in his hand with a happy smile.Along with these photos, Park Ji Hoon posted a smiling emoji and heart.The photos were taken at one movie theater in Seoul where his fan had decorated one of the screens there with his photos in celebration of his birthday on May 29.It seemed Park Ji Hoon decided to check the place out before the decorations were taken down.A few hours after Park Ji Hoon posted this online, one fan uploaded a post telling other fans about meeting Park Ji Hoon at this particular movie theater.The fan said, "I actually met Ji Hoon at 'Park Ji Hoon screen' yesterday. I was just taking photos there when I saw him coming in. There was nobody else around at that time. I didn't know what to do at first. Then, I went up to him, said hi, and told him, 'Happy birthday.' I asked his manager if I could get Ji Hoon's autograph, and I was able to get one."She continued, "While signing his autograph, Ji Hoon kindly asked me what movie I was going to watch, and also asked what the date it was. It was his birthday lol. Before he left, he said to me, 'See you again!' I still can't believe how lucky I was!"Fans were touched to find out that Park Ji Hoon had gone all the way to the movie theater for the fan who had prepared this gift for his birthday.Meanwhile, a new historical drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (literal translation) featuring Park Ji Hoon is scheduled to be unveiled in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'eyesnoselipsnet' 'wink_kkkk' Twitter, '0529.jihoon.ig' Instagram)(SBS Star)