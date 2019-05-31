[SBS Star] Former KARA Kang Jiyoung Surprises Everyone with Her 100kg "Weight Gain"

Kang Jiyoung, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, surprised everyone with her "weight gain" for her upcoming role in a Japanese film.Recently, Kang Jiyoung has been confirmed to play as the lead of upcoming Japanese movie 'Dosukoi! Sukehira'.In order to portray her character well, Kang Jiyoung took a new challenge in her acting career by putting on a costume to transform into an overweight high school girl.Kang Jiyoung was fitted into a special costume that made her look as if she now weighed 100kg (220lbs), and her normal self looks totally unrecognizable.'Dosukoi! Sukehira' tells a story of an overweight woman who loses a drastic amount of weight all of a sudden.The film is set to premiere in Japan this November.(Credit= 'kkangjji_' Instagram, 'Sankei Sports' Official Website)(SBS Star)