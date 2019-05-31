SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former KARA Kang Jiyoung Surprises Everyone with Her 100kg "Weight Gain"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former KARA Kang Jiyoung Surprises Everyone with Her 100kg "Weight Gain"

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.31 15:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former KARA Kang Jiyoung Surprises Everyone with Her 100kg "Weight Gain"
Kang Jiyoung, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group KARA, surprised everyone with her "weight gain" for her upcoming role in a Japanese film.

Recently, Kang Jiyoung has been confirmed to play as the lead of upcoming Japanese movie 'Dosukoi! Sukehira'.
거구로 변신한 강지영 (사진=강지영 트위터·인스타그램,산케이 스포츠 캡처)In order to portray her character well, Kang Jiyoung took a new challenge in her acting career by putting on a costume to transform into an overweight high school girl.
거구로 변신한 강지영 (사진=강지영 트위터·인스타그램,산케이 스포츠 캡처)Kang Jiyoung was fitted into a special costume that made her look as if she now weighed 100kg (220lbs), and her normal self looks totally unrecognizable.

'Dosukoi! Sukehira' tells a story of an overweight woman who loses a drastic amount of weight all of a sudden.
거구로 변신한 강지영 (사진=강지영 트위터·인스타그램,산케이 스포츠 캡처)The film is set to premiere in Japan this November.

(Credit= 'kkangjji_' Instagram, 'Sankei Sports' Official Website)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992