[SBS Star] "The Last 2PM Member to Enlist in the Military" CHANSUNG to Enlist Next Month
[SBS Star] "The Last 2PM Member to Enlist in the Military" CHANSUNG to Enlist Next Month

작성 2019.05.31 14:29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "The Last 2PM Member to Enlist in the Military" CHANSUNG to Enlist Next Month
K-pop boy group 2PM's youngest member CHANSUNG announced the date of his upcoming military enlistment.

On May 31, CHANSUNG's management agency JYP Entertainment stated, "CHANSUNG will be enlisting in the military on June 11. He will be serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier."

The agency added, "We will not reveal the exact time and place, since CHANSUNG wishes to begin his duty in a quiet manner."CHANSUNGCHANSUNG is the last one to enlist in the military, as all the other members of 2PM have either enlisted already or been exempted from it.

Out of those five members, TAECYEON was the first one to go. 

TAECYEON started his military service in September 2017 and completed it on May 16. 2PMCurrently, JUN.K and WOOYOUNG are in the middle of their military service, and JUNHO has just entered a military training center yesterday where he will receive basic training before beginning his alternative military service as a public service worker. 

Lastly, Thai member NICHKHUN participated in Thailand's army recruitment lottery in 2009 and was exempted from the military service then. 2PMMeanwhile, CHANSUNG is expected to be discharged from the military in January 2021.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
