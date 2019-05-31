SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Thanks Ariana Grande for a Sweet Gift
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ and American singer Ariana Grande showed off their friendship on social media.

On May 30, ROSÉ shared a photo on her social media account of a bottle of perfume that Ariana Grande designed.
ROSE, Ariana GrandeAlong with the photo, ROSÉ wrote, "Thank you Ariana Grande. This is actually the cutest perfume on the planet."
ROSE, Ariana GrandeAriana Grande reposted ROSÉ's photo and wrote, "Love you."
ROSE, Ariana GrandeLast month, ROSÉ and Ariana Grande first met each other at the '2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival', where they both performed for the event.

(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' 'arianagrande' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
