[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Falls Hard While Performing in the Heavy Rain

K-pop artist HyunA got her fans worried after falling hard on stage during her performance.On May 30, HyunA was invited to perform at Cheongju University's festival.It was raining heavily on this day, but HyunA performed her songs with a bright smile.While performing one of her hit songs 'RED', however, she suddenly slipped and fell on stage.It could be assumed that it was because the stage had become too slippery due to heavy rain.HyunA's dancers speedily helped her get up, and HyunA told them she was fine.After getting up, HyunA continued her performance as if nothing had happened.A few hours later, HyunA shared a post on her social media, reassuring fans that she was not severely injured.In the post, HyunA said, "I went to the emergency room after my performance and completed medical examinations. The results said I was fine."She went on, "I'm stronger than you think, guys! I'm sorry for making you worry. There honestly is no need for you to continue worrying. I'm really okay."Meanwhile, HyunA signed with singer PSY's newly established management agency P NATION this January.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, 'SPHiNX' YouTube)(SBS Star)