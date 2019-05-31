[SBS Star] BTS JIN Joins 'UNICEF Honors Club' Thanks to His Continuous Donations

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS has officially joined United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF)'s 'UNICEF Honors Club' by donating more than 100 million won.On May 31, UNICEF Korea announced that BTS JIN became a member of 'UNICEF Honors Club'.Only individuals who have donated more than 100 million won (approximately 83,899 dollars) in total to UNICEF are allowed to join the exclusive list.JIN has secretly been donating regularly since last year in May, but ultimately decided to reveal that he has become a new member because he believed that "good influence should be shared for it to be spread."UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-cheol said, "We express our gratitude to JIN for his meaningful donations as he continues to inspire young generation worldwide with his message of hope. We wish his donations becomes a chance to bring interest of many young people to participate as well."Meanwhile, BTS and its agency Big Hit Entertainment started 'LOVE MYSELF' campaign with UNICEF since November 2017, fundraising and supporting the organization's '#ENDviolence' campaign to ensure children and teenagers' violence-free life worldwide.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'unicefkorea' Twitter)(SBS Star)