[SBS Star] Another Video of G-DRAGON & Lee Juyeon Posted Online After Two Years

Once again, there are rumors swirling that G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and Lee Juyeon, formerly of girl group AFTER SCHOOL, could be in a romantic relationship.On May 31, Lee Juyeon uploaded a short video of herself and G-DRAGON playfully posing with a camera filter on her social media.The video was immediately deleted, but was already seen and shared by thousands of her followers.Back in October 2017, the pair sparked dating rumors when videos of them playing around with camera filters were leaked online.Fans also discovered photos on their social media that looked like they were taken at the same place and on the same date.Later on the first day of 2018, news outlet Dispatch released photos of them traveling together in Jeju Island as well.At that time, however, management agency of both sides shut down dating rumors by stating, "They are just close friends."Regarding their fourth dating rumors, Lee Juyeon's management agency MYSTIC STORY commented today, "We are unable to check this with Lee Juyeon, as this is a private matter."Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is currently serving his mandatory military service and Lee Juyeon has been focusing on building her career in acting.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jupppal' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, 'GDRAGONOFFICIAL' Weibo)(SBS Star)