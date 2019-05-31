SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Sings 'Goodbye' for Fans Ahead of His Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Sings 'Goodbye' for Fans Ahead of His Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.31 10:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Sings Goodbye for Fans Ahead of His Enlistment
Singer/actor Park Hyung Sik shared a beautiful serenade for his fans prior to his upcoming military enlistment.

On May 31, Park Hyung Sik took his social media account to share a short video of him covering singer Park Hyo Shin's 'Goodbye'.
Park Hyung SikPark Hyung Sik sang along the acoustic guitar melody in his beautiful mellow voice, and the emotional cover of 'Goodbye' was like a surprise gift for his fans.

He sang a part of the song which tells about the heartbreaks that we face parting with beloved ones.
Park Hyung SikThe lyrics go, "I'm here, left alone during the sunset. You're smiling at me like a summer, on a screen that has already stopped. Maybe this is our last goodbye. Thank you for staying so long. I wonder why it was so hard to tell you this."
Park Hyung SikMeanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is confirmed to serve his mandatory military duty as a military police of the Capital Defense Command.

His scheduled enlistment date is June 10.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Goodbye ？？

박형식 / Park Hyungsik(@phs1116)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992