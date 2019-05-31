[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Hyung Sik Sings 'Goodbye' for Fans Ahead of His Enlistment

Singer/actor Park Hyung Sik shared a beautiful serenade for his fans prior to his upcoming military enlistment.On May 31, Park Hyung Sik took his social media account to share a short video of him covering singer Park Hyo Shin's 'Goodbye'.Park Hyung Sik sang along the acoustic guitar melody in his beautiful mellow voice, and the emotional cover of 'Goodbye' was like a surprise gift for his fans.He sang a part of the song which tells about the heartbreaks that we face parting with beloved ones.The lyrics go, "I'm here, left alone during the sunset. You're smiling at me like a summer, on a screen that has already stopped. Maybe this is our last goodbye. Thank you for staying so long. I wonder why it was so hard to tell you this."Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik is confirmed to serve his mandatory military duty as a military police of the Capital Defense Command.His scheduled enlistment date is June 10.(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram)(SBS Star)