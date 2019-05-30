[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ahn Jae Hyeon Goes to Koo Hye Sun Right Upon Arriving at Home

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon was seen heading straight to his wife actress Koo Hye Sun after coming back home from the gym.On May 29, Koo Hye Sun uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel.At the start of the video, Koo Hye Sun was at home, just painting and relaxing with her cats and dogs.Later, she sat down on the edge of a couch to have an interview about her paintings.In the midst of the interview, Koo Hye Sun noticed Ahn Jae Hyeon entering the house.Immediately after noticing him, she excitedly said, "Oh, it's Ahn Jae Hyeon!" and waved at him with the happiest smile on her face.Ahn Jae Hyeon put his gym bag down next to Koo Hye Sun and commented, "Why is he/she barking at me?", pointing at one of the dogs.Koo Hye Sun told him, "Because he/she thinks you are a stranger."Ahn Jae Hyeon made eye contact with the dog, and quickly turned his head to look at Koo Hye Sun.When Koo Hye Sun entered his sight, Ahn Jae Hyeon smiled at her, looking like he was very happy to see her again.Then, Ahn Jae Hyeon petted the dogs and cats and walked in to their bedroom after saying, "I'm going to get changed. I'll be back in a minute, okay?"The viewers were able to take a short glance at the couple's sweet married life, and none of them could not stop being jealous.Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun started dating each other while shooting KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015, then got married on May 21, 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'CHIBi TV 치비티비' YouTube)(SBS Star)