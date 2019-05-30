[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Names This BLACKPINK Member as His Ideal Type

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior named JISOO of girl group BLACKPINK as his ideal type.Recently, KyuHyun sat down for an interview with MBC's 'Section TV' and talked about his recent military discharge, his fellow Super Junior members, and his ideal type.KyuHyun said, "I recently had a fan meeting, and RyeoWook, DongHae and EunHyuk are the only ones who came to see me. I'm going to remember the other members who didn't show up."Talking about his recent dating rumors with the actress featured on his 'Time with you' music video, KyuHyun said, "I've never seen her in person or know who she is!"He explained, "It's been a long time since I've dated, and I think I'm dumb when it comes to dating. I really miss the feeling of dating. I want to fall in love now."KyuHyun then named JISOO as the celebrity who is the closest to his ideal type, and said, "A woman who is a pure-hearted, and is pretty with her hair up in a pony tail."Meanwhile, KyuHyun recently released his solo single 'The day we meet again' on May 20.(Credit= MBC Section TV, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)