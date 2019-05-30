SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Names This BLACKPINK Member as His Ideal Type
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Names This BLACKPINK Member as His Ideal Type

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.30 17:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Names This BLACKPINK Member as His Ideal Type
KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior named JISOO of girl group BLACKPINK as his ideal type.

Recently, KyuHyun sat down for an interview with MBC's 'Section TV' and talked about his recent military discharge, his fellow Super Junior members, and his ideal type.
KyuHyunKyuHyun said, "I recently had a fan meeting, and RyeoWook, DongHae and EunHyuk are the only ones who came to see me. I'm going to remember the other members who didn't show up."
KyuHyunTalking about his recent dating rumors with the actress featured on his 'Time with you' music video, KyuHyun said, "I've never seen her in person or know who she is!"

He explained, "It's been a long time since I've dated, and I think I'm dumb when it comes to dating. I really miss the feeling of dating. I want to fall in love now."
KyuHyun, BLACKPINKKyuHyun then named JISOO as the celebrity who is the closest to his ideal type, and said, "A woman who is a pure-hearted, and is pretty with her hair up in a pony tail."

Meanwhile, KyuHyun recently released his solo single 'The day we meet again' on May 20.

(Credit= MBC Section TV, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992