[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Sweetly Protects V from Hitting His Head on ARMY BOMB in His Hand
Actor Park Bo Gum was spotted protecting V of K-pop boy group BTS from bumping his head on a paper banner and ARMY BOMB (the name of BTS' light stick) that he was holding in his hand.

On May 29, BTS unveiled a new episode of 'BANGTAN BOMB' on the group's official YouTube channel.

The video showed Park Bo Gum making a surprise visit to BTS' backstage after watching the group's concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong.Park Bo Gum and BTSAs none of the members including Park Bo Gum's close friend V knew Park Bo Gum came to the concert, they kept repeating, "No way! I can't believe you are here!"

Park Bo Gum explained, "I happened to hold a fan meeting here in Hong Kong last week, so I bought the ticket to watch the concert."

The seven members still could not believe that Park Bo Gum had made his way to the concert and continued to laugh.Park Bo Gum and BTSV especially found the situation hilarious, and suddenly bent his upper body down after breaking out in laughter.

At that time, Park Bo Gum's hand with a paper banner and ARMY BOMB was right in front of V.

Park Bo Gum and JUNGKOOK was sharing a handshake then, but as soon as Park Bo Gum saw V's head coming close to his other hand, he placed his hand over V's head.

V's head had already touched the paper banner, but Park Bo Gum made sure he did not bump his head on the much harder object―ARMY BOMB that could actually hurt V.

When V later discovered Park Bo Gum's hand, he gently held his hand with a smile.
 

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to kick off the European leg of its stadium world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a two-day concert at Wembley Stadium, London this weekend.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
