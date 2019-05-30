[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun Expresses His Wish to Find Love Soon & Get Married in His 30s

Actor Hong Jong Hyun said he wishes to find love soon and get married before he turns 40.On May 29 episode of JTBC's television show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Hong Jong Hyun was seen walking around Hongje-dong, Seoul with another guest actress Kim So Yeon, and two hosts entertainers Lee Gyeonggyu and Kang Ho-dong.While walking, the hosts asked Kim So Yeon about her married life with actor Lee Sang-woo since 2017.Kang Ho-dong asked, "You two started dating during the shooting of the drama 'Gahwa' (2016), right? Didn't any of the production crew notice that at all?"Kim So Yeon answered, "That's right. We began dating towards the end of our shooting. We thought none of them had noticed, because we tried to hide our feelings. But they later told us that they could see there was something going on between us."Lee Gyeonggyu asked, "Do a lot of actors and actresses tend to fall for each other while working on a project together?"With a shy smile, Kim So Yeon answered, "Well, I'd never thought that would be me, but I turned out to be one of them."Then, the two hosts threw Hong Jong Hyun some questions about love and marriage as well, "Hey, what do you think about falling in love while working together and getting married?"Hong Jong Hyun laughed and answered, "That would be so great. I'm actually hoping that it would happen to me one day too."He continued, "But to be honest, it wouldn't matter where I meet the person. I just hope I'll meet the one wherever soon, and get married. I hope to get married when I'm in my 30s."Currently, Hong Jong Hyun stars in a romantic comedy drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend' with Mina of K-pop girl group Girl's Day.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)