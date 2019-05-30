[SBS Star] BTS Dazzles the Front Page of UN's Official Website

K-pop boy group BTS is currently being featured on the main page of the United Nation's official website.Recently, fans discovered a short clip of BTS in collaboration with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF is on the front page of the UN website.UN posted the video with the 'worth watching' sign, and the seven members of BTS deliver the message of hope and non-violence throughout the one-minute-long video.In the video, RM said, "It is an incredible honor to be invited to an occasion of such significance for today's young generation. We are here today for the UN Generation Unlimited representing and speaking on behalf of young people."He continued, "It is an important issue like our 'Love Yourself' campaign. We hope the campaign can help children and young people who are exposed to any form of violence.""We hope that everything we do could be a little help even if it's so little, we just want to make you feel better. That's all we want," RM explained.JIMIN said, "More than anything, I'm reminded of what RM has told me in the past. If through us, someone could be made a little bit happier, that's what motivates us to take action," and J-HOPE added, "We want to give hope."In the end, the members did not forget to give a shout out to their beloved fans, "ARMY! We love you!"(Credit= 'United Nations' Official Website, 'UNICEF' YouTube)(SBS Star)