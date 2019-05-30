[SBS Star] Ham So-won Unveils Reasons Why Jin Hua Quit Training to Become a K-pop Star

Actress Ham So-won shared reasons why her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua quit training to become a K-pop star in the past.On May 29, Ham So-won featured in MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.While talking to the hosts, Ham So-won mentioned that Jin Hua used to train at a management agency in Korea in hopes to enter the K-pop world.Ham So-won said, "Since when Jin Hua was in high school, he was widely known for his good looks. He was pretty famous online. At that time, a lot of Korean agencies got in touch with him and told him that they wanted to recruit him."She continued, "One day, he decided to join one and began training in Korea. He quit after like two months though."When asked why Jin Hua had quit so soon after making the decision to come all the way to Korea for it, Ham So-won explained, "Apparently, he didn't like some rules that he had to follow. He said that there were too many restrictions."Ham So-won went on, "Jin Hua couldn't understand things like only being able to use 10,000 won (approximately 8.40 dollars) per meal. He also had to stay either in the agency or dorm on weekdays; he was only free on weekends. He just couldn't take that. So, he went back to China after two months."This celebrity Korean-Chinese couple started dating each other in 2015, then got married last February.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'ham_so1' Instagram)(SBS Star)