SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ham So-won Unveils Reasons Why Jin Hua Quit Training to Become a K-pop Star
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ham So-won Unveils Reasons Why Jin Hua Quit Training to Become a K-pop Star

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.30 14:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ham So-won Unveils Reasons Why Jin Hua Quit Training to Become a K-pop Star
Actress Ham So-won shared reasons why her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua quit training to become a K-pop star in the past.

On May 29, Ham So-won featured in MBC's talk show 'Radio Star'.

While talking to the hosts, Ham So-won mentioned that Jin Hua used to train at a management agency in Korea in hopes to enter the K-pop world.Ham So-wonHam So-won said, "Since when Jin Hua was in high school, he was widely known for his good looks. He was pretty famous online. At that time, a lot of Korean agencies got in touch with him and told him that they wanted to recruit him."

She continued, "One day, he decided to join one and began training in Korea. He quit after like two months though."Ham So-wonWhen asked why Jin Hua had quit so soon after making the decision to come all the way to Korea for it, Ham So-won explained, "Apparently, he didn't like some rules that he had to follow. He said that there were too many restrictions."

Ham So-won went on, "Jin Hua couldn't understand things like only being able to use 10,000 won (approximately 8.40 dollars) per meal. He also had to stay either in the agency or dorm on weekdays; he was only free on weekends. He just couldn't take that. So, he went back to China after two months."Ham So-wonThis celebrity Korean-Chinese couple started dating each other in 2015, then got married last February.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'ham_so1' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992