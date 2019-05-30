[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Enlistment News

D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO left a sincere handwritten letter to his fans following the announcement of his enlistment.On May 30, D.O. shared a letter on EXO's official fan community.His letter reads as follows:Hello, this is EXO's D.O.EXO-Ls (the name of EXO's fan club), you were probably surprised by the sudden news, right?I actually wanted to share the news first to you guys, but my heart feels heavy that I tell you this a little late.I'm writing this letter because I wanted to let you know that I will keep healthy and come back safely, as this decision was made after I have thought of it for a long time.I would like to sincerely thank EXO-Ls who always support me.I hope everyone to stay healthy and have days that are filled with things that make you smile.I will meet you again after I return safely and healthily. Thank you.Earlier today, it was announced that D.O. will begin his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on July 1.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)