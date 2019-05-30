[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Enlistment News

D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO left a sincere handwritten letter to his fans following the announcement of his enlistment.
On May 30, D.O. shared a letter on EXO's official fan community.
His letter reads as follows:
Hello, this is EXO's D.O.
EXO-Ls (the name of EXO's fan club), you were probably surprised by the sudden news, right?
I actually wanted to share the news first to you guys, but my heart feels heavy that I tell you this a little late.
I'm writing this letter because I wanted to let you know that I will keep healthy and come back safely, as this decision was made after I have thought of it for a long time.
I would like to sincerely thank EXO-Ls who always support me.
I hope everyone to stay healthy and have days that are filled with things that make you smile.
I will meet you again after I return safely and healthily. Thank you.
Earlier today, it was announced that D.O. will begin his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on July 1.
▶ [SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Voluntarily Enlist in the Military in July
(Credit= SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)