SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Enlistment News
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Enlistment News

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.30 13:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Pens a Letter to Fans Following His Enlistment News
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO left a sincere handwritten letter to his fans following the announcement of his enlistment.

On May 30, D.O. shared a letter on EXO's official fan community.
D.O.His letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is EXO's D.O.

EXO-Ls (the name of EXO's fan club), you were probably surprised by the sudden news, right?

I actually wanted to share the news first to you guys, but my heart feels heavy that I tell you this a little late.

I'm writing this letter because I wanted to let you know that I will keep healthy and come back safely, as this decision was made after I have thought of it for a long time.

I would like to sincerely thank EXO-Ls who always support me.

I hope everyone to stay healthy and have days that are filled with things that make you smile.

I will meet you again after I return safely and healthily. Thank you.
D.O.Earlier today, it was announced that D.O. will begin his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on July 1.

▶ [SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Voluntarily Enlist in the Military in July

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992