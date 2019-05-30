SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Voluntarily Enlist in the Military in July
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. to Voluntarily Enlist in the Military in July

작성 2019.05.30 11:51
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO will be enlisting in the military this year.

On May 30, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that D.O. will be enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier on July 1.
D.O.Born in 1993, D.O. is still allowed to delay his enlistment until 2021 when he is 28 years old.

SM Entertainment explained that D.O. has decided to receive his recruitment accordingly after discussing the matter with the agency as well as his fellow members.

The agency stated, "As he wishes to enlist quietly, D.O.'s enlistment location and time will be kept private. There won't be any official farewell event."
D.O.D.O. is the second EXO member to carry out the mandatory military duty after XIUMIN who just enlisted earlier this month. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
