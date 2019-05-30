[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi·Lee Jae Jin Promise to Pay for Choi Min Hwan's Son's College Education?

Lee Hong Gi and Lee Jae Jin of K-pop boy band FTISLAND promised their fellow member Choi Min Hwan and his wife Yulhee that they would pay for their son's college education in his freshman year.On May 29 episode of KBS' television show 'Mr. House Husband', Choi Min Hwan and Yulhee were seen having their son Jae-yul's first birthday party with family and friends.As part of the birthday party, the host gave the attendees quiz about Jae-yul as a fun game with a prize.The first question was, "Did Jae-yul say 'mommy' or 'daddy' first?"As if Lee Hong Gi was 100% sure that he knew the answer to it, he rapidly raised his hand up high and shouted, "Daddy!"It was the right answer, so Lee Hong Gi was called to the front to be given a prize.There, the host asked Lee Hong Gi how close he was to Jae-yul, which he answered, "I'm his closest uncle. We are basically like blood-related."After hearing his answer, the host said to Lee Hong Gi, "In that case, could you repeat after me? 'Always be healthy, Jae-yul. And when you go to college...'"Then, Lee Hong Gi looked at the host as if he noticed something was going wrong, but the host just went on, "'...I'll pay for it."Instead of vaguely saying, "I'll pay for it." though, Lee Hong Gi stated, "I'll pay for the first semester of your freshman year."Lee Hong Gi went back to his seat with a laugh and all other attendees gave him a round of applause.Following this, the host continued the quiz by asking the second question, "When exactly did Jae-yul start walking?"Since it was a hard question, not many people even tried answering it.A few moments later, Lee Jae Jin raised his hand up and said, "Jae-yul hasn't started walking yet."Lee Jae-jin answered the question correctly, surprising Choi Min Hwan and Yulhee.Lee Jae-jin was also asked to come to the front, and the host playfully asked, "Will you pay for the second semester of Jae-yul's freshman year at college?"It seemed Lee Jae-jin had already expected her to ask him this question, because he nodded and smiled right away.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Mr. House Husband)(SBS Star)