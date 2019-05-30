[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Makes a Surprise Visit to BTS' Hong Kong Concert

Actor Park Bo Gum showed support for K-pop boy group BTS by making a surprise visit to the group's concert in Hong Kong.On May 29, a new episode of 'BANGTAN BOMB' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.In the video, the seven members of BTS are in a rush after being told that a surprise guest is waiting for them in one of the rooms backstage.When they enter the room, there was Park Bo Gum waiting for them fully prepared himself with BTS and BT21 gear.Noticing Park Bo Gum's headband with JUNGKOOK's character, RM laughed as he asks V, "Was Bo Gum's favorite member JUNGKOOK?"The members are surprised to find out that Park Bo Gum had arrived without notifying any of them, even V.With full of laughter and friendly atmosphere, Park Bo Gum and BTS take a photo together to keep their precious time together.Park Bo Gum is known to be a good friend of V, and he had filmed a commercial together with BTS members last year.Check out their adorable backstage meet up below:(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)