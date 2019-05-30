[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sleepy Describes How Talented RM Was When He First Saw Him About 10 Years Ago

Hip-hop artist Sleepy explained what led him to introduce RM of K-pop boy group BTS to Big Hit Entertainment not long after seeing him rapping at a competition.On May 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Finding Genius', Sleepy sat down to talk about RM.During the talk, Sleepy said, "I first saw RM rapping at this competition when he was only like 14. His rap completely took me by surprise. Not only did he have great rapping skills, but I also could just see how talented he was."Sleepy continued, "So, I went over to him and asked for his number. From that day on, we regularly talked about rap. I made some beats for him to rap over, gave him advice, and stuff. He used to write such great lyrics. They were so poetic. I was like, 'Wow, he definitely is unlike any other kids out there.'"He added, "He actually inspired me a lot. He was even better than many grown-ups. After some time, I decided to introduce him to his current management agency Big Hit Entertainment."Previously, RM revealed that he began dreaming of becoming a rapper when he was around 11 years old after listening to 'Fly' by hip-hop group EPIK HIGH by chance.Following his acceptance to Big Hit Entertainment, RM spent about three years training there before making debut as the leader of BTS in 2013.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Finding Genius, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)