[SBS Star] Choo Ja Hyun ♥ Yu Xiaoguang Hold Their Wedding Ceremony on Their Son's First Birthday

Korean actress Choo Ja Hyun and Chinese actor Yu Xiaoguang, who legally married in January 2017, finally held their wedding ceremony.On May 29, the wedding ceremony of 'Choo-Yu' couple and their son Bada's first birthday party took place at Grand Hyatt Seoul.In order to thank people who helped the couple along the way, Choo Ja Hyun paid extra attention to the wedding preparations while Yu Xiaoguang handwrote the Chinese calligarphy for luck (福) on each thank you card.The first part of the wedding was filled with laughter and tears―Yu Xiaoguang was teary even before walking down the aisle, and Choo Ja Hyun also burst into tears as soon as she entered the ballroom.Following Yu's father's congratulatory message, the couple exchanged vows and singer Hwang Chi Yeol performed Jay Chou's 'Confession Balloon' (literal translation).Choo Ja Hyun surprised her husband by emotionally reading out loud a letter that also made Yu Xiaoguang cry.Singer Baek Ji Young wrapped up the first part of the ceremony by singing Han Dong Joon's 'I Love You' (literal translation).The second part of the day was the couple's son, Bada's birthday party.Bada entered the hall in a walker alongside Choo Ja Hyun and celebrated his birthday with a cake cutting ceremony and doljabi, a traditional Korean ceremony where the baby chooses an item that is believed to predict the baby's future.Meanwhile, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang welcomed their first baby last summer.(Credit= The Third Mind/SBS funE)(SBS Star)