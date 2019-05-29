SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Si-eon & Park Bo Young Receive a Large Snack Truck from Lee Kwang Soo
[SBS Star] Lee Si-eon & Park Bo Young Receive a Large Snack Truck from Lee Kwang Soo

[SBS Star] Lee Si-eon & Park Bo Young Receive a Large Snack Truck from Lee Kwang Soo
Actor Lee Si-eon and actress Park Bo Young expressed happiness after receiving a snack truck from actor Lee Kwang Soo.

On May 27, Lee Si-eon updated his social media with a new photo.

The photo was of Park Bo Young posing in front of a big-sized snack truck that is decorated with photos of her and Lee Si-eon everywhere.

On top of the snack truck, there is a banner that says, "Sending this to show my support to Lee Si-eon, Park Bo Young, and the team of the drama 'Abyss'! From Lee Kwang Soo."

In the caption, Lee Si-eon wrote, "We will work harder for you, Kwang Soo! Many thanks to our lovely guy Kwang Soo."Lee Kwang SooLee Si-eon and Lee Kwang Soo became close during the shooting of JTBC's drama 'Live' last year.

As for Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo, they have been friends for a long time.

They previously mentioned that they live in the same area and their fathers even know each other.

The three stars' cute friendship is putting a smile on lots of people. Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo(Lee Narin, Credit= 'lee_si_eon' 'kimkibangbang' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
