[SBS Star] One Famous Vocal Coach Reveals What It Was Like Coaching Wanna One·GOT7·BLACKPINK
Vocal coach Shin Yu-mi shared her experience of coaching K-pop groups Wanna One, GOT7, and BLACKPINK in the past.

On May 26 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', Shin Yu-mi made a guest appearance.

Shin Yu-mi worked at major management agencies such as YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, and is known for coaching contestants of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' as well as 'Produce X 101'.Jung Ilhoon and Shin Yu-miDuring the talk, Shin Yu-mi was asked if she could name any contestants of 'Produce 101 Season 2' who caught her attention.

Shin Yu-mi answered, "I immediately noticed Kim Jae Hwan's exceptional singing skills. He was really good."

However, she said Bae Jin Young and MINHYUN were the ones who made the most improvement out of the contestants.

She explained, "When I first heard Bae Jin Young sing, I was like, 'Oh gosh. How am I going to coach him?', but he improved so much. He's great now. As for MINHYUN, his voice just shook too much from nervousness at first. As time passed though, he was able to confidently let his beautiful singing voice out." Wanna OneThen, Shin Yu-mi mentioned coaching JB of GOT7, "JB is a loyal guy. He messages me when he sees me on television."

She continued, "Actually, JB started out as a rapper, but his singing skills improved so much in a short period that JYP Entertainment decided he would be better off as a main vocal."GOT7Afterwards, Shin Yu-mi talked about the members of BLACKPINK, who she coached for over five years.

She said, "All four members of BLACKPINK have unique voice, but ROSÉ stood out the most. She was just gifted."

She went on, "JENNIE was good at singing, rapping, and also writing lyrics. She was super pretty back then as well."BLACKPINK(Lee Narin, Credit= 'idolradiokorea' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' 'GOT7Official' 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
