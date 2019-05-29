[SBS Star] VIDEO: Each BLACKPINK Member Picks Her Favorite Choreography

From their debut song 'WHISTLE' to the latest release 'Kill This Love', the members of BLACKPINK picked their favorite choreography of all time.Recently, the four members of BLACKPINK sat down for an interview with BBC News at the backstage of their concert 'IN YOUR AREA' in London.They answered various questions about their fans, their Coachella performance, role models, and their favorite dance moves of their songs since debut.LISA, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and JISOO took turns to pick their favorite choreography.LISA picked the signature dance from 'Kill This Love', while JENNIE chose the 'breaking the heart' dance move which is also from 'Kill This Love'.ROSÉ picked the choreography where they show tiny hearts in 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST'.As for JISOO, she chose the signature dance move from 'BOOMBAYAH', one of the two debut songs of the group.You can watch the full interview clip below:(Credit= 'BBC News' YouTube)(SBS Star)