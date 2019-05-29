SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Han Bam' Shares a Video that Proves Kang Ha Neul's Extreme Politeness Is Real
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Han Bam' Shares a Video that Proves Kang Ha Neul's Extreme Politeness Is Real

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.29 16:20 수정 2019.05.29 16:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Bam Shares a Video that Proves Kang Ha Neuls Extreme Politeness Is Real
Actor Kang Ha Neul's politeness and sweet attitude touched the hearts of the production team of 'Han Bam'.

On May 28 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Kang Ha Neul was seen being discharged from the military.

After walking out of his military base, Kang Ha Neul stood for an interview with 'Han Bam'.

During the interview, Kang Ha Neul briefly mentioned what his life was like in the military.

He said, "It's good to be back. I especially would like to thank 'Han Bam' for broadcasting such great episodes. I watched all of them in the military. They were fun and useful. I'll try my best to bring you good news soon. Thank you."Kang Ha NeulWhen the interview was over, Kang Ha Neul asked where he needed to put the microphone.

The production team told him to just put it down on the ground, and he put it down so gently as if the microphone was a baby.

Before letting his hand go, he repeated saying "Thank you." into the microphone, looking towards the production team and fans around.Kang Ha NeulFollowing that, Kang Ha Neul started walking to his van in the car park while waving goodbye to the camera.

Right then, he saw a car coming close to the camera operator.

He immediately reached his arm out to protect the camera operator and said, "Be careful!"
Kang Ha NeulKang Ha NeulUntil he got to his van, he did not stop waving his hands and posing to the camera.
Kang Ha NeulEven after getting on the van, he kindly rolled the window down and raised his hand in salute while the van drove off the premise although nobody had asked him to do that.
 

Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul confirmed to star in an upcoming romantic comedy drama 'When Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992