[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Han Bam' Shares a Video that Proves Kang Ha Neul's Extreme Politeness Is Real

Actor Kang Ha Neul's politeness and sweet attitude touched the hearts of the production team of 'Han Bam'.On May 28 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Kang Ha Neul was seen being discharged from the military.After walking out of his military base, Kang Ha Neul stood for an interview with 'Han Bam'.During the interview, Kang Ha Neul briefly mentioned what his life was like in the military.He said, "It's good to be back. I especially would like to thank 'Han Bam' for broadcasting such great episodes. I watched all of them in the military. They were fun and useful. I'll try my best to bring you good news soon. Thank you."When the interview was over, Kang Ha Neul asked where he needed to put the microphone.The production team told him to just put it down on the ground, and he put it down so gently as if the microphone was a baby.Before letting his hand go, he repeated saying "Thank you." into the microphone, looking towards the production team and fans around.Following that, Kang Ha Neul started walking to his van in the car park while waving goodbye to the camera.Right then, he saw a car coming close to the camera operator.He immediately reached his arm out to protect the camera operator and said, "Be careful!"Until he got to his van, he did not stop waving his hands and posing to the camera.Even after getting on the van, he kindly rolled the window down and raised his hand in salute while the van drove off the premise although nobody had asked him to do that.Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul confirmed to star in an upcoming romantic comedy drama 'When Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)