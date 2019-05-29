[SBS Star] Jeon So Min's Emotional Social Media Post Meets HAHA & Kim Jong-kook's Hilarious Comments

Fans of 'Running Man' burst out laughing at the show's cast members HAHA and Kim Jong-kook's amusing replies to their co-star Jeon So Min's poetic social media post.
On May 29, Jeon So Min shared a photo of a flower tree with a lengthy, sentimental message on her personal social media account.
Jeon So Min wrote:
Words...
When you bite them little by little and spit it out
They become larger because they bloat...
If you keep taking them out they eventually wear out and disappear
Or they smear into someone's blood
Or wherever else they wander around
Those words...
Whether they are evil, a confession, or a story...
They were in your eyes
In your breath
In the spit that came out
In the veins of your neck
Wherever those words are...
Even after being thirsty
You want them to be free
But even now, ceaselessly,
All sounds are being engraved in time.
To her beautiful poem that she wrote herself, 'Running Man' co-stars HAHA and Kim Jong-kook gave the most hilarious responses of all time.
HAHA commented, "Let's do reggae music... This is reggae..."
To HAHA's response, Kim Jong-kook commented, "No... I think she's been possessed..."
Upon reading the 'Running Man' cast members' amusing replies, fans wrote, "Possessed? LOL So funny!", "Feature this on the next episode!", "I wonder how So Min will react on this. True friends for sure!", and many more.
(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram)
(SBS Star)